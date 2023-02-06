The 10th World Water Forum will take place from May 18 to May 24, 2024 with the theme "Water for Shared Prosperity". (Photo: worldwaterforum.org)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Government on February 5 announced a plan to organise the opening ceremony of the 10th World Water Forum that will take place on February 15-16, 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said that the opening ceremony of the forum will be the first meeting of stakeholders in water resource management. It will be followed by many other meetings and discussions.

The 10th World Water Forum will take place from May 18 to May 24, 2024 with the theme "Water for Shared Prosperity". It is hoped that World Water Forum will become a place for stakeholders from various countries to share experiences and innovations in responding to challenges in global water management.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that, based on the experience of implementing the G20, the key to the success of holding the 10th World Water Forum in 2024 in Bali is the mutual cooperation and cohesiveness of all agencies/institutions, both in the central government and regional governments.

The World Water Forum is the largest cross-border forum in the world that focuses on discussing water issues and seeks global solutions as answers to these issues.

Indonesia expects to attract 1,000 participants to the kick-off meeting at the forum.

As of February 1, 2023, a total of 672 participants have registered to go to the event, consisting of 503 domestic participants and 169 international participants.



The government is targeting the presence of heads of state, ministers, 10,000 delegation members, and 30,000 participants from 172 countries at the forum./.