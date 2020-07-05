World Large haul of stimulants, meth seized in Myanmar Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of narcotic drugs in Shan state, the country's Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) said on July 5.

World Cambodia encourages unemployed people to take up farming Cambodia’s Agriculture Ministry has ordered its officials across the country to hold campaigns to encourage people made jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic to take up farming, Khmer Times reported July 4.

World Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19 Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a foreign ministry's press statement.