Indonesian President Joko Widodo (first from left) witnessed a mass vaccination campaign in Bali on March 16 (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced the reopening of three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali resort island for tourism amid a significant decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and mass vaccination campaign in the country.



Addressing a mass vaccination campaign in Bali on March 16, he said that three designated "green zones" include Ubud in Gianyar district, Sanur in Denpasar city, and Nusa Dua in Badung district.



The Bali authorities administered COVID-19 vaccines to tourist industry players, religious leaders, and cultural and youth representatives, among others.



Widodo said with such efforts, tourists will feel safe and comfortable staying in Bali, adding that focus on these three zones will begin the revival of the tourism sector in the resort island.



Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said that Indonesia is mulling over inoculation for 2 million people in Bali until July, for the sake of tourism recovery.



Earlier this month, he announced a plan to reopen the famous tourist spot and others with a low risk of infection through a "COVID-19 free corridor"./.