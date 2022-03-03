Indonesia to raise marine management issue at G20 meetings
Indonesia will raise three priority issues at the 2022 G20 Environment Deputies Ministerial-Climate and Sustainable Working Group (EDM-CSWG) meetings, including marine management, to achieve climate change mitigation targets.
In addition to encouraging the inclusion of environmental and climate change aspects in the global recovery agenda, Indonesia has raised the importance of marine issues to be discussed at the G20 forum, the country's Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said.
At the ‘Kick-Off G20 on EDM-CSWG: Leading for Sustainability’ event, which was held online on March 1, she stated that the marine issue will be raised factoring in the great potential of blue carbon, especially in the mangrove ecosystem, for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
As the chair of the 2022 G20 Presidency, Indonesia will promote three main issues at the G20 EDM-CSWG, including supporting a stronger sustainable recovery, the official added.
The other issues will be promoting effective land and marine ecosystem management as well as encouraging the mobilisation of resources to support environmental conservation attempts and achieve climate change mitigation targets, she said.
The agenda of encouraging the mobilisation of resources, such as technology and finance, is important to push developed countries to fulfill their commitments in providing 100 billion USD in assistance to help developing nations tackle climate change impacts, the minister added.
Considering that the issues raised by G20 EDM-CSWG are also related to other 2022 G20 agendas, a number of joint meetings will be conducted with other working groups, such as energy transition, sustainable finance, business, and youth, she said.
Through the 2022 G20 Presidency, Indonesia wants to show that it has an important global role, especially regarding the issues of environment and climate sustainability, Bakar added.
She then said that three 2022 G20 EDM-CSWG meetings have been scheduled and they will end with a ministerial-level meeting at the end of August 2022./.