World Cambodia, UNESCO promote conservation of cultural heritage site The Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and UNESCO have produced a short video to shed light on the richness of the site of Koh Ker in the northern province of Preah Vihear, on the occasion of the National Culture Day in Cambodia on March 3.

ASEAN ASEAN calls for peaceful dialogue to stabilise situation in Ukraine The Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 3 called for an immediate ceasefire or armistice in Ukraine, reiterating their belief that ‘there is still room for a peaceful dialogue’.

World Thai striker to play for Japanese club The number one striker of Thailand’s U23 football team Teerasak Poeiphimai was invited to play for a club of Japan after the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022.