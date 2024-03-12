Indonesia uses carbon for decarbonisation
Indonesia is developing CO2-to-X technology to transform captured CO2 into valuable materials, thus balancing energy needs with decarbonisation goals.
Illustrative image (Photo: Indonesia Power)
Indonesia has announced ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. To such end, Indonesia has taken the lead in its bid to become the region’s hub for CO2 storage, with up to 128 prospective basins to be explored, among which 20 are already in use.
However, the expansion potential for carbon sequestration faces challenges, including scarcity of storage sites, and high transport and long-term maintenance costs.
Captured CO2 can act as a source of carbon for industrial materials, providing the molecular backbone for construction materials, chemicals and fuels among other possibilities.
For CO2-to-X initiatives to contribute significantly to Indonesia’s decarbonisation journey, increased international cooperation and participation from the private sector will be required, similar to what has driven the scaling of renewable energy./.