World Indonesia increases palm oil export quota Indonesia has raised the palm oil export quota in a bid to cut soaring inventories of the edible oil and farmers faced an "emergency" due to tumbling prices, according to an Indonesian Trade Ministry official.

World ADB optimistic about green recovery prospect in Southeast Asia A green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia has the potential to create 172 billion USD in investment opportunities annually and generate more than 30 million jobs by 2030, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

World Exhibition area for RCEP members to be set up at 19th ASEAN-China Expo A special exhibition area for RCEP member countries will be set up at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) slated for September 16-19 in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

ASEAN First meeting of ASEAN, UK senior officials held in London The inaugural ASEAN-UK Senior Officials’ Meeting (AUKSOM) was held in London on July 6, the first official engagement of both sides’ Senior Officials since ASEAN and the UK established full dialogue partnership in August, 2021.