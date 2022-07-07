Indonesian FM meets RoK, British counterparts on sidelines of G20 FMs' Meeting
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi had a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Jin in Bali on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
The RoK's Foreign Minister expressed his support for Indonesia's presidency at this year's G20, and also in ASEAN in 2023, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release the same day.
Regarding the G20, the two Foreign Ministers agreed that one of the important agendas to be discussed at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 8 is efforts to restore global food and fertilizer supply chains.
At the meeting, the RoK side also suggested the implementation of a 2 2 consultation mechanism between Foreign Ministers and Defence Ministers of the two countries.
The same day, the Indonesian FM also met with British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss. During the bilateral meeting, the British Foreign Minister stated its readiness to support the development of wind and solar energy in Indonesia. She also xpressed her appreciation for Indonesia's presidency at the G20 and Indonesia's leadership in the issue of food and energy security.
The two Foreign Ministers are committed to the implementation of the Indonesia-UK Partnership Roadmap which was launched in April 2022, according to the Indonesian foreign ministry./.
