Politics National Election Council: Withdrawal of candidates done objectively The withdrawal of candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly has been carried out in an objective, fair, and responsible manner and in line with regulations, Nguyen Thi Thanh, head of the NA Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), told a press conference on May 21.

Politics State President meets voters in HCM City’s Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly (NA) met with voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts of Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 and 21.

Politics Early voting held in island, mountainous areas of Ca Mau, Quang Binh Early voting took place on Hon Chuoi island, off the coast of southernmost Ca Mau province, and certain remote constituencies in central Quang Binh province on May 21, two days ahead of the election day.

Politics Top legislator asks for EU's support in accessing COVID-19 vaccines National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked for the European Union (EU) assistance to Vietnam’s efforts to access European COVID-19 vaccine sources while receiving Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, in Hanoi on May 21.