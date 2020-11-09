Indonesian police arrest six terror suspects
The Indonesia police anti-terror squad recently arrested six terror suspects in Lampung, West Sumatra and Riau Islands, Xinhua News Agency reported on November 8, citing police sources.
The Indonesia police's anti-terror squad (Photo: Reuters)
During the operations, the police seized cellular phones, laptops, air rifles and slingshots.
Last month, the National Police’s Densus 88 counterterrorism squad arrested four suspected terrorists in separate areas in Bekasi, West Java.
The suspects have ties with the Al Qaeda-linked extremist network Jemaah Islamiyah.
Densus 88 confiscated weapons, and articles and books related to jihad.
Jemaah Islamiyah was behind the 2002 Bali bombings, which killed more than 200 people. It was banned in 2008./.