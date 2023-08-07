Indonesian President: ASEAN should become anchor of world peace
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 7 suggested that ASEAN member countries should be able to become the anchor of world peace.
Speaking at the 2023 ASEAN Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue Forum (ASEAN IIDC), the President said he expects the ASEAN community to become a catalyst for world peace, as well as a caring and sharing community that is not only an epicentre of growth but also an epicentre of harmony that maintains regional stability and world peace.
Widodo noted his belief that the 2023 IIDC participants have a commitment to support ASEAN in becoming an example of tolerance and unity, as well as an anchor for world peace.
The leader expressed his hope that this forum would bring a wider mutual understanding and can become a solid foundation for building ASEAN as a centre of growth and a centre for world harmony.
ASEAN IIDC was initiated by the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) and supported by the Indonesian Government through the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This year’s event was attended by 200 participants, including 11 domestic speakers, 15 foreign speakers, and 27 delegates from ASEAN countries and invited countries, such as the US, China, India, and Japan./.