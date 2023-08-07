World Malaysia, Indonesia, EU agree to tackle concerns over deforestation rules Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producers, have agreed with the European Union (EU) to promote mutual understanding and tackle concerns over the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and benchmarking via an ad hoc joint task force (JTF) co-chaired by the three parties.

World Thailand expects to export over 8 million tonnes of rice this year Thailand is benefitting from India's rice export ban and has no reason to halt shipments of the grain itself, caretaker Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said on August 7.

World Vietnam’s African swine fever vaccine export makes headlines in RoK Many newspapers and websites in the Republic of Korea (RoK) such as Newsis and Nnews on August 7 highlighted Vietnam’s first-ever export of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF), saying this event has drawn attention of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.

World Indonesian journalist hails top legislator’s policy remarks Veeramalla Anjaiah, a former senior editor of Jakarta Post, has applauded Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s remarks at a recent policy dialogue in Jakarta, saying it was an excellent speech depicting long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia.