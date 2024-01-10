Politics Plenty of room for Vietnam, Sweden to promote ties: Ambassador There is plenty of room for Vietnam and Sweden to boost cooperation in many areas, especially those of each other’s strength and demand, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Tran Van Tuan.

Politics Australian Ambassador optimistic about cooperation potential with Vietnam 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties (1973-2023). In the past half a century, the two countries have cooperated in an increasingly extensive, intensive, and effective manner in multiple spheres. They will continue to expand cooperative ties through various projects in the future.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam – Bangladesh friendship to brings practical benefits: Bangladeshi PM The Vietnam - Bangladesh friendship, which went through many ups and downs of the history, will continue to be strengthened, bringing many practical benefits to both countries' people, said Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.