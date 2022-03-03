World Cambodia’s economy may be affected by Russia – Ukraine conflict: leader Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has expressed his concern over the Cambodian economy, which may be affected by rising global oil prices and increased inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

World ASEAN Chair’s special envoy to visit Myanmar this month As ASEAN Chair’s special envoy, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon is scheduled to pay his first visit to Myanmar on March 20-23.

World Malaysia's digital economy expected to contribute 25.5 percent of GDP by 2025 Malaysia's digital economy is on course to achieve a contribution to GDP of at least 25.5 percent by 2025, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Economic Affairs Mustapa Mohamed.

World Laos enhances preparation to deal with spread of variant Omicron Public hospitals of Laos are prepared to deal with the potential widespread outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said the country's Health Ministry.