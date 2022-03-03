Indonesian tourism going digital: minister
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno on March 2 said that the country’s current tourism trend is shifting towards digital tourism.
Nowadays, almost everything is done digitally, Uno was quoted by local media as addressing an online press conference the same day.
He called on industry players to join in the digitisation process through multiple platforms as part of the transformation and promotion of tourism destinations.
For instance, they can start creating creative content to increase tourism promotion as well as standardisation of accommodation services through Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment Sustainability (CHSE) certificates, he said, adding those two steps should be supported by various parties to achieve optimal results.
The minister also drew attention to the vast potential of tourist villages that should be encouraged to drive the economy and create new business opportunities in the creative economy.
Uno noted that in 2021, visits to tourist villages increased by 30 percent, a figure that was not small in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreover, the minister highlighted Indonesia's target to build sustainable tourism with destinations that offer interesting and unique experiences supported by distinctive local products.
Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy had launched the 2022 Indonesia Tourism Village Award (ADWI) that is currently targeting 3,000 tourist villages./.
