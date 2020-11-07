Indonesia’s capital city wins 2021 Sustainable Transport Award
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta has come out as the winner of the global 2021 Sustainable Transport Award (STA) for its ambitious integrated public transportation programs.
According to local media, Indonesia is the first-ever Southeast Asian country to have received the prestigious award.
Every year, global nonprofit Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and the STA committee acknowledge a city that has implemented strategies to improve citizens' mobility, reduce air pollution, and improve safety and access for pedestrians and cyclists.
Jakarta was awarded an “honorable mention” for the 2019 STA last year for its efforts to develop the city-owned Transjakarta bus network.
For the award, Jakarta competed with other cities, including Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Bogota, Colombia; Auckland, New Zealand; Braga, Portugal; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Frankfurt, Germany; and Sao Paolo, Brazil.
The winner announcement was made during the Mobilize 2020 international sustainable transportation conference held virtually. The city will be honored at a ceremony in Washington, DC, in January 2021./.
