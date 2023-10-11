A worker walks on a crane as a Garuda Indonesia's aircraft is parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: reuters.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said on October 10 that it has completed a test flight using a palm oil-blended jet fuel on a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.



Garuda Chief Executive Irfan Setiaputra said the plane flew more than 130 km from the capital Jakarta to Pelabuhan Ratu in the southern part of Java island in a one-hour return flight last week, using jet fuel containing 2.4% palm content.

He noted that with these results, Garuda Indonesia is ready to explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel on commercial flights and added that a wider use of the fuel would be based on a comprehensive study.

Prior to the test flight, Garuda had conducted a static test and engine ground tests since July, 2023.



As the world's biggest palm oil producer, Indonesia has been pushing for wider use of edible oils and a reduction in crude oil imports.

In 2021, the country ran a test flight with the same fuel on an aircraft made by state-owned Dirgantara Indonesia, flying from the city Bandung in West Java to the capital Jakarta./.