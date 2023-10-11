Indonesia's Garuda conducts test flight with palm oil-blended jet fuel
Jakarta (VNA)
- Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said on October 10 that it
has completed a test flight using a palm oil-blended jet fuel on a Boeing
737-800NG aircraft.
Garuda Chief Executive Irfan Setiaputra said the plane flew more than 130 km from the capital Jakarta to Pelabuhan Ratu in the southern part of Java island in a one-hour return flight last week, using jet fuel containing 2.4% palm content.
He noted that with these results, Garuda Indonesia is ready to explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel on commercial flights and added that a wider use of the fuel would be based on a comprehensive study.
Prior to the test flight, Garuda had conducted a static test and engine ground tests
since July, 2023.
As the world's biggest palm oil producer, Indonesia has been pushing for wider use of edible oils and a reduction in crude oil imports.
In 2021, the country ran a test flight with the same fuel on an aircraft made by state-owned Dirgantara Indonesia, flying from the city Bandung in West Java to the capital Jakarta./.