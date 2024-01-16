A sales representative demonstrates using an Oppo phone at an Oppo store in Jakarta (Photo: jakartaglobe.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s imports from China reached 62.18 billion USD in 2023, accounting for 28.02% of total imports or 221.189 billion USD and down 7.41% compared to 2022, the country’s Statistics Bureau (BPS) has reported.

According to the BPS, the top imports of Indonesia from China were smartphones (1.95 billion USD), accounting for 3.14% of total goods imports from China, followed by laptops (1.64%), transmission equipment (1.36%), mechanical goods (1.23%), and garlic (1.04%), among others.

Japan was Indonesia’s second largest supplier with a market share of more than 7.4%, worth 16.44 billion USD.

Indonesia main imports from Japan included flat-rolled iron and steel products worth 0.47 billion USD, accounting for 0.75% of total imports from the East Asian country, followed by motor vehicles (0.65%), auxiliary equipment (0.53%), and gearbox (0.47%), among others.

The BPS recorded the value of Indonesia's imports in December 2023 at 19.11 billion USD, down 2.45% from the previous month. In particular, non-oil and gas imports were recorded at 15.74 billion USD, down 2.26% from 16.10 billion USD last month.

Meanwhile, oil and gas imports in December 2023 reached 3.37 billion USD, a fall of 3.33% from November 2023 at 3.49 billion USD.

For oil and gas, the import value of oil products increased by 2.44%, while the import value of crude oil and gas decreased by 15.25% and 11.55%, respectively./.