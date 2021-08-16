World Malaysia’s ringgit falls to lowest in a year The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on August 16 in response to a possible change in the leadership of the Government of Malaysia.

World Indonesian government vows to secure COVID-19 vaccine, treatment drug supplies The Indonesian government pledged to secure supplies and stablise prices of eight COVID-19 treatment drugs, President Joko Widodo said in an address at the parliamentary on August 16.

World Malaysian Prime Minister and cabinet resign Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the King, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin announced on August 16 on his Instagram account.

World Laos reveals public debt repayment plan Laos will use revenue earned from potential mining operations, restructured state enterprises and from other as yet untapped sources to pay public debts amounting to almost 14 billion USD.