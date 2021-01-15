Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association promotes bilateral ties
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association will work harder to promote cooperation between the two countries in various areas, from culture, arts, education and sports to investment, production and business, an online meeting in Jakarta on January 15 heard.
The gathering saw the participation of the association’s president Budiasa Sastrawinata, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang, and Indonesia’s newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam, Denny Adbi, along with more than 30 members of the association.
Participants affirmed they will continue with their investment, business, and cooperation in Vietnam, and hoped that the two governments will further facilitate operations in the country.
The two ambassadors said the governments continue to support bilateral comprehensive cooperation and investment, production, and business activities of enterprises of both nations.
The move aims to successfully complete the action plan on the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership for 2019-2023, they added.
Quang pointed to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on production and business in the two countries.
Such challenges, however, have also presented opportunities for Vietnamese and Indonesian enterprises, such as incentives and support packages adopted by the two governments, he said./.