Business Gov't proposes to continue 2% interest rate support policy The Government has put forward a proposal to continue with the 2% interest rate support policy for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, at a recent meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Business Deposit interest rates anchored at low levels Going against the usual rule of gradual increases in the last months of a year, deposit interest rates in most banks are anchored at low levels, and even some continue to decrease.

Business Construction businesses expect recovery thanks to public investment Public investment is expected to become a momentum for the economy, especially for construction and transportation businesses, to recover and develop in 2023 and the following years.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to become national marine economic hub With advantages in terms of landscapes, developed seaports, transport infrastructure connectivity, and potential for industrial development, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is striving to become a national marine economic hub.