Industrial parks in Tien Giang province lure 109 projects
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang attracted two new projects to its industrial parks in the first nine months of this year, with total registered capital of 12 million USD and 220 billion VND (over 9 million USD).
In the nine-month period, FDI firms in Tien Giang earn more than 3.28 billion USD in revenue. (Photo: diendandoanhnghiep.vn)Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang attracted two new projects to its industrial parks in the first nine months of this year, with total registered capital of 12 million USD and 220 billion VND (over 9 million USD).
According to Nguyen Nhat Truong, head of the management board of industrial parks in Tien Giang, the province has to date lured 109 projects worth 2.4 billion USD and over 4.56 trillion VND, helping to generate jobs for more than 81,000 labourers.
To support enterprises at the industrial parks to restore and promote their production and business, and conquer the markets after the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has provided public services online, and popularised legal regulations on investment, land, planning, construction, labour and environment.
It has also coordinated with relevant agencies in streamlining administrative procedures and utilising information-technology in this field, Truong added.
He stressed that the provincial People’s Committee has established a group assessing projects that have not used the State budget, which is also tasked with addressing petitions of investors.
The board has closely coordinated with the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to assist businesses in employment and personnel training, especially the recruitment of skilled workers, Truong said.
Statistics showed that in the nine-month period, FDI firms in the locality earned more than 3.28 billion USD in revenue, fulfilling 84.32% of this year's target, while the revenue of domestic enterprises was nearly 6 trillion VND, completing some 80% of the set plan./.