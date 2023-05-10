Business Vietnam dong one of most stable currencies in Asia: Experts Amid the fluctuation of the global financial market, the exchange rate in Vietnam has remained stable in the first four months of this year, and the Vietnam dong has been considered one of the most stable currencies in Asia, according to experts.

Business Vietjet offers 1 million tickets from 0 VND to welcome summer Jubilantly welcoming the summer vibes, Vietjet has launched the year’s biggest promotion party with 1 million tickets from only 0 VND, gifting free 100,000 VND e-Vouchers and points on the loyalty program SkyJoy, pampering passengers with quality services, many choices of ticket classes which including hot meals and luggages, together with many attractive performances in flights and the return of

Business Demand for gold dips by 12% in Q1 Demand for gold in Vietnam fell by 12% year-on-year in the first quarter to 17.2 tonnes, according to the latest Gold Demand Trends report from the World Gold Council.

Business Durian exports forecast to boom Vietnam’s durian exports are expected to see a boom in the time ahead when the durian harvest season reaches its peak, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.