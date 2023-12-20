Health Vietnam successfully produces radioactive drugs used to diagnose cancers Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital, the leading medical facility in the south, said on December 6 that it has successfully produced two new radioactive drugs used to diagnose, monitor and treat prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

Health Efforts made to ensure vaccines for expanded immunisation programme The Ministry of Health is working hard to ensure vaccine supply for the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI), heard a regular Government press conference in Hanoi on December 6.

Health Vietnam realises pharmaceutical industry development strategy Vietnam is striving to develop the pharmaceutical industry to level 4, the highest as classified by the World Health Organisation, according to the National Strategy for Pharmaceutical Industry Development by 2023, with a vision toward 2045.

Health Upgraded electronic system for TB information management launched The Central Lung Hospital and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on November 30 launched the upgraded Vietnam Tuberculosis (TB) information management electronic system (Vitimes).