InnoCity 2021 - Vietnam Young Initiatives programme to be launched offcially on August 19
The Vietnam Youth Initiative Programme – InnoCity 2021 will be officially launched at a ceremony held in both in-person and online forms on August 19.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Young Initiative Programme – InnoCity 2021 will be officially launched at a ceremony held in both in-person and online forms on August 19.
The programme was initiated by the Union of Students and Youth Unions in Europe under the sponsorship of the National Innovation Center (NIC), with the aim of collecting ideas of young Vietnamese all over the world for restoring national socio-economic development after the pandemic and helping building sustainable and smart Vietnamese cities.
The programme has been popularised among young Vietnamese intellectuals across the world since April this year.
The programme has been popularised among young Vietnamese intellectuals across the world since April this year.
From August 2021 to October 2021, the programme will be held both in-person and virtual forms in Vietnam and Europe. The 50 most outstanding initiatives will be selected for intensive discussions with leading experts in relevant fields./.