Sci-Tech Localities urged to apply IT to increase vaccination capacity The Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Health has called on localities to take full advantage of information technology to administer vaccinations rapidly and effectively.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s sea observation satellite to be launched in Japan Vietnam’s NanoDragon satellite was delivered to Japan on August 11 ahead of its planned launch into outer space, according to the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Australia seek to boost IT cooperation A conference to promote cooperation in information and technology between Vietnam and Australia took place virtually from August 10-12, attracting the participation of IT firms from both countries.