Inspection Commission proposes expelling Tat Thanh Cang from Party
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed that the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat expel Tat Thanh Cang, who once served as a member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, from the Party, according to a statement released by the commission on March 22.
The proposal was made during its second meeting on March 18, 19 and 22 in Hanoi under the chair of Politburo member and head of the commission Tran Cam Tu.
According to the statement, the commission found that while performing his role as a member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, Cang committed serious violations of Party regulations and State law on the management and use of State property at the Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company Limited (IPC) and the South Saigon Development Corporation (SADECO).
At the meeting, the commission also suggested the Party Central Committee's Secretariat expel Le Van Phuoc from the Party due to his violations of Party regulations and State law regarding financial management and use while holding the position of member of the Party Committee of the south-central province of Phu Yen and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Commitee of and Chief Justice of the People’s Court of Phu Yen.
Meanwhile, the commission also asked the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Vinh Phuc province to recall and cancel resolutions and decisions that go against regulations related to the personnel work, while reviewing and proposing disciplinary measures on relevant organisations and individuals.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)At the same time, the commission requested the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission and individuals involved in violations during the process of reviewing and proposing disciplinary measures on Party members committing violations of Party regulations draw lessons and fix their wrongdoings in a timely manner.
During the meeting, the commission also gave ideas on the revision of and supplementation to the Party Central Committee’s regulations on the implementation of Chapters 7 and 8 of the Party Statutes regarding Party inspection, supervision, and discipline, and the draft Working Regulations of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, before submitting them to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee for consideration and decision./.