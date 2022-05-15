Integrated military and civilian medical programme receives approval
Hanoi (VNA) – An integrated military and civilian medical programme for public health to 2030 has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
Among its objectives, this programme looks to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment at integrated military and civilian medical establishments, especially those in remote, border, coastal and insular areas.
At grassroots level, it aims to assist infrastructure and equipment upgrades for 30 - 50 establishments of this type.
About 5,000 - 10,000 medical workers are set to receive training while more than 200,000 residents in remote, border, coastal, insular and disaster-prone areas will benefit from check-ups and treatment under the programme.
In addition, the programme also includes targets on support for the reserve forces in the health sector./.