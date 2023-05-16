Business Artificial reef placement proves useful in Ca Mau province After more than three years, a project on placing artificial reefs to protect and enrich fishery resources in combination with tourism development off the southernmost province of Ca Mau has recorded initial encouraging results.

Environment Wetlands conservation in Vietnam critical to biodiversity and eco-balance A ceremony was held in Cao Lanh city in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 12 to launch a campaign on the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands in Vietnam.

Environment Nature Reserve in Mekong Delta taps eco-tourism potential Covering nearly 3,000 hectares, the Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang is home to over 500 species of flora and fauna, including many that are listed in the Vietnam Red Book as being endangered. The area also holds significant potential for eco-tourism development.