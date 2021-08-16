At an intensive care unit (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The National Intensive Care Centre for COVID-19 Treatment based at Can Tho Central General Hospital has been officially put into operation, said Deputy Director of the hospital Pham Thanh Phong on August 16.



It is one of the 12 centres of its kind established by the Health Ministry across the country. With 200 beds and modern equipment, the centre is isolated from other treatment areas and tasked with treating critically ill COVID-19 patients in Can Tho and those sent from hospitals at lower levels in the Mekong Delta.



The hospital deployed 30 doctors and 50 nurses to serve the centre. The same day, the centre received eight patients from the Can Tho Central General Hospital and two others from other hospitals.



As of August 15, as many as 1,829 COVID-19 patients were under treatment in the city, including 106 in serious conditions. The Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang, Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Hau Giang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau continued to post a high number of infections.



Also on August 16, the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province and Becamex IDC put into operation the second stage of Thoi Hoa field hospital with 3,400 beds, and announced the expansion of the largest COVID-19 treatment area with 12,000 beds./.