Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents gifts to dignitaries (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting in the central city of Da Nang on August 9 with religious dignitaries who made outstanding contributions to the national construction and safeguard, during which he affirmed that interests of each religion are intertwined with those of the nation.Phuc affirmed that religious unity, national harmony, and respecting and ensuring people’s right to belief and religion freedom are basic policies related to belief and religions of the Party and State.He highly valued and acknowledged contributions by religious organisations to the nation, adding that recognized religious organisations have followed the State’s policies and laws, and promoted good moral and cultural values in the society.The Government leader underlined several difficulties and challenges that need to be solved in State management over religious affairs, including incomplete legal framework, overlapping policies and mechanisms, and the ineffective implementation of several contents of the Law on Belief and Religions.He noted that authorities in several places have paid little attention to locals’ legitimate belief and religious needs.There also exist heresies and superstitious activities that affect people’s health, time and money, the leader pointed out.Therefore, he expressed his hope that dignitaries and leaders of religious organisations will continue standing side by side with the Government and local authorities at all levels to address issues related to religious affairs in the spirit of respecting the rule of the law, and ensure all people’s right to belief and religion freedom.He asked the religious dignitaries to promote their role to set example for the implementation of religious policies and law, while encouraging followers to join socio-economic development movements.They should work to prevent outside forces from taking advantage of religious freedom to sow division and hamper the country’s national development and international integration, the leader asked.The PM also directed ministries, sectors and localities to continue completing policies and laws on religious affairs.According to the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, Vietnam has recognised and granted licences to 43 religious organisations belonging to 16 religions which group about 26 million followers, including nearly 56,000 dignitaries, and over 29,300 worshiping facilities.Many religious activities have contributed to introducing the image of Vietnamese land, cultures and people to international friends, helping affirm the State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to belief and religion freedom.Notably, there are over 500 charitable medical facilities set up by religious organisations across the nation.-VNA