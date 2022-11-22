Politics Vietnam hosts World Peace Council’s assembly The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council is taking place in Vietnam. The opening ceremony of the assembly was held on November 22.

Politics Top Lao leader receives Vietnamese Party official Chief of Office of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Hung was received by Lao Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on November 22 within the framework of his two-day working visit starting November 21.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Defence Minister participates in ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Retreat Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat on November 22 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, during which he stressed the need for the bloc to persist in its principles and to uphold its central role in the mechanisms it leads.