International conference highlights Vietnam-Laos border of peace, cooperation
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) co-held their 7th international conference on the nations’ border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for mutual development in Laos’ Savannakhet province on November 22.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
After hearing a report on the implementation of the joint statement of the 6th conference in 2017, the sides reached a series of agreements.
In the spirit of friendship and special solidarity, they said they will increase communications campaigns on the nations’ history, shared border, laws and policies, and cooperation activities and programmes to raise awareness among the public, particularly the youth, about the special ties of Vietnam and Laos.
They agreed to step up education and communication work to help people in border areas to be alert to acts of sabotage in contribution to ensuring their nations’ defense-security, solidarity, and friendship.
The front organisations of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces that share a border were tasked with promoting patriotic emulation campaigns and mobilising human resources for socio-economic development; ensuring children’s access to school; increasing people-to-people exchanges; and effectively implementing twin relations programmes, among others.
The Vietnamese and Lao sides held that they will encourage and connect businesses and investors to invest in border areas’ infrastructure, economic zones, and tourism, serving job creation and providing better incomes for locals.
It is also necessary to jointly hold annual trade fairs of Vietnamese and Lao high-quality products, listen to public feedback on border building, and support the issuance of documents for undocumented migrants and married couples in the countries’ border areas following signed agreements, they said.
The two sides pledged to coordinate in collecting opinions and aspirations of Vietnamese and Lao people to serve the building of a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development./.