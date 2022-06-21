Mass yoga performance in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 8th International Day of Yoga (June 21) was celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ninh province on June 21.



The Indian Consulate General in coordination with HCM City’s Union of Friendship Organisations held the event on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in district 1 with the participation of nearly 1,000 people.



Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCM City, said the event with the theme “Yoga for Humanity” aims to promote humanity’s community spirit towards a sustainable lifestyle, in harmony with the Earth in the context of resumption of activities in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period.



“International Day of Yoga is held annually with the desire to raise awareness about the effects of Yoga practice in the community,” he said, adding Yoga will connect people, help balance their life, and maintain mental and physical health.



Do Viet Ha, President of the HCMC City Union of Friendship Organisations, said Yoga is a physical exercise that has been popular all over the world. This activity helps local residents understand more about the cultural and religious features of the country on the banks of the mysterious Ganges River.



Meanwhile, Quang Ninh province coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to hold the similar event in Ha Long city.



About 3,000 people who are representatives of 99 Yoga clubs from 16 provinces and cities took part in the mass performances.



Addressing the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma emphasised that Vietnam is a friend and partner of India, adding that Yoga helps boost the connection between the people of Vietnam and India./.