International Day of Yoga marked in Ba Ria - Vung Tau
More than 600 yogis in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau gathered at an event on June 2 to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2022 (June 21).
A Yoga performance at the event (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria - Vung Tau (VNA) –
Addressing the event, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Anh Hong said that the International Day of Yoga is a chance for yogis to meet, exchange experience and spread Yoga spirit to the community, but also an opportunity for the Vietnamese and Indian people to foster cultural exchanges, thus enhancing the sound relations between the two countries as well as Ba Ria-Vung Tau and India in particular.
Hong said that currently, the province is home to nearly 60 Yoga clubs and 80 training facilities. Yoga has been practiced by a large number of local residents, she added.
For his part, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi said that Yoga connects the mind and body of humans, and is a gift that ancient India handed down to today.
He believed that the connections among sport lovers of Vietnam and India as well as the two governments will be further strengthened in the future.
The official invited participants to visit India to explore the nation and people of India, and pledged to bring more Indian friends to Vietnam and Ba Ria - Vung Tau in the future.
The 600 local yogis engaged in a Yoga performance at the event.
The International Day of Yoga was first celebrated in 2015. This year, the day is themed “Yoga for Humanity” which aims to emphasise that the essence of Yoga is balance – not just balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world in the post-pandemic period. Yoga emphasises the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path for sustainable living./.