A visitor looks at photos on display at the exhibition (Photo: toquoc.vn)

– Outstanding entries selected from the 9th Vietnam International Artistic Photo Competition last year is on display at the Da Nang Museum in the central city of Da Nang.Running between April 24 and May 3, the exhibition is held to mark the country’s Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).It features 246 photos by 185 photographers in the categories of open shots, landscapes, portraits and daily life.The photos were chosen from 11,000 entries by nearly 1,000 photographers from 36 countries and territories, 88 of which have been given awards or certificates by the Vietnam Artistic Photo Association (VAPA), and the International Federation of Photographic Art (Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique-FIAP).VAPA Chairman Vu Quoc Khanh said sponsored by FIAP, the biennial photo competition last year awarded 8 gold, 16 silver, and 24 bronze medals, and 40 certificates of merit. The exhibition in Da Nang is the third time the contest’s excellent entries have been introduced to the public.Located at 24 Tran Phu Street, the Da Nang Museum, which covers 3,000sq.m, is home to 2,500 objects, photos and documents on the culture of Da Nang and neighbouring central provinces.-VNA