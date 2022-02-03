Politics UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping operations United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has applauded Vietnam’s engagement and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN on February 2.

Politics Lao, Cambodian parties greet CPV on 92nd founding anniversary The Central Committees of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have sent their greetings to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its 92nd founding anniversary (February 3, 1930).

Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.