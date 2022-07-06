Travel Exploring Kieu Cave in Quang Binh province The central province of Quang Binh, dubbed the “Kingdom of Caves”, has thrilled visitors with jaw-dropping caves such as Tu Lan and Ca Loi. The majestic beauty of the newly-opened Kieu Cave will also leave visitors in awe.

Travel Hanoi to impress visitors through beautiful gifts, tourism photos To create a breakthrough in tourism promotion, and contribute to the rapid and sustainable development of Hanoi's tourism industry, the Department of Tourism of the capital city has launched a gift design contest and a tourism photo competition.

Travel Vietnam’s cultural heritage space to run in Hoi An An exhibition of Vietnam’s cultural heritage space will open in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, from July 8 to 13.

Destinations Exploring Bat Trang pottery museum in Hanoi The pottery museum in Bat Trang ancient pottery village forms part of the Centre for the Quintessence of the Vietnamese Craft Village and is about 15km from the heart of Hanoi. The museum houses myriad cultural and historical values from the village.