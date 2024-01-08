International students studying in Vietnam rising
Foreign students participate in a speech contest organised by the Ministry of Education and Training in October 2023 in Hanoi. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of international students studying in Vietnam averagely increased by 8% - 10% per year in the 2018 – 2023 period, the Ministry of Education and Training has reported.
So far, about 22,000 international students have studied in educational institutions across Vietnam through scholarship programmes under agreements, other scholarship channels, and self-financing arrangements, excluding those joining short-term training and research courses.
Vietnamese educational institutions hosting international students regularly organise cultural, artistic, and sports exchange activities, providing opportunities for international students to get insights into Vietnam's cultural traditions and its people, while helping Vietnamese students understand more about the culture of other nations.
According to the ministry, upon completing their studies in Vietnam, many foreign students have actively engaged in developing cultural, educational, diplomatic, economic, and political relations between their countries with Vietnam.
This contributes to not only promoting Vietnam's culture and education globally but also intensifying educational cooperation between the country and other nations, the ministry said./.