Nguyen Anh Tu of Hanoi Club (right) competes against Chinese player Chen Xinh Chen in the final of the second edition of the Vinh Long Cup. (Photo: VNA)

The fourth international Vinh Long Table Tennis Cup will be held on June 28-30 in Vinh Long province.The tournament will have about 250 participants from 32 local clubs and foreign teams from Thailand, Indonesia, China and Malaysia.They will compete in four men’s and women’s singles and teams for professional athletes and men’s doubles and teams for amateurs.Title favourites will be Doan Ba Tuan Anh and Nguyen Anh Tu, the male winner and runner-up of the national championship, and Nguyen Duc Tuan, national mixed doubles champion.The draw will be held on June 26. Selected matches including opening match and finals will be aired live on Vinh Long Television. – VNA