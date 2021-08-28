Vietnamese Tank Crew No.2 (Photo: VNA)

– A high-ranking delegation from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staft of the VPA, visited Alabino training ground in Moscow, Russia, and encouraged Vietnamese officers and soldiers joining the ongoing International Army Games 2021.

Lauding the efforts and achievements that Vietnamese teams have gained so far, Tan asked them to make better preparations for competitions, ensuing safety and continuing to maintain the highest determination and solidarity.



He said that the Russian side highly valued Vietnam’s sending of a high-ranking delegation to the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2021” and showed interest in the Vietnamese tank team, especially Tank Crew No. 1.



Vietnam’s high sense of discipline and friendship with teams from other countries has also received high evaluation from the Russian side, he said.



The performance of Vietnamese teams competing in events in Russia have been applauded by other countries, Tan added.



The Vietnamese tank team ranked ninth overall as of August 27 after Tank Crew No. 2 finished its competition in group one at Alabino military training ground in Moscow.



Teams in group one will have last games on August 28 and 29. The Vietnamese tank team will compete on August 29 morning (local time) to gain a birth to the semi-final round.



The International Army Games 2021 is being held from August 22 to September 4 in 11 countries, Russia, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Uzbekistan. In total, more than 5,000 military personnel, consisting of 277 teams from 42 countries, take part in 34 competitions of the Games 2021./.