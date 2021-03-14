Int’l Day of Action for Rivers: Protecting rivers for green future
Luc Nam River basin is an important agricultural economic region and a promising tourist area in Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Huong (Perfume) River is an invaluable gift that the Creator has dedicated to Hue ancient capital. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of Hoa Binh hydro power plant on Da river (Photo: VNA)
A cage fish farming village on Hau river, Chau Doc city, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City builds a project to develop Sai Gon river bank and riverside tourism services for 2020-2045 and a 2020-2025 development plan to explore the value of the natural river ecosystem. (Photo: VNA)
The 140ha Chu Lai port (Quang Nam province) is a deep water port with synchronous logistic system. Being put into operation in May 2012, Chu Lai port is the largest of its kind in the central region, located on Truong Giang river, contributing to goods circulation in the region. (Photo: VNA)