Society Foreigners teaching English in Vietnam required to get training certificates The Ministry of Education and Training has just issued a decision promulgating a training and certificate granting programme for foreigners teaching English language at foreign language and information technology centres in Vietnam.

Society People with disabilities need more attention and opportunities People with disabilities (PWDs) have a low level of engagement in disaster risk management and access to information, according to a UNDP study.

Society 📝OP-ED: Vietnam actively contributes to ensuring right to freedom of religion The year 2023 has witnessed many important events that affirm Vietnam's positive contributions to protecting and promoting human rights in general, and the right to freedom of belief and religion in particular at both the international and national levels.

Society Entire political system joins hands in childcare activities: Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on December 7 emphasised that the entire political system, organisations and individuals have joined hands in childcare activities when she chaired a meeting of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council.