Society Mong ethnic people in Thanh Hoa enjoy better quality of life Home to over 19,500 Mong ethnic people, the central province of Thanh Hoa has carried out a number of socio-economic development programmes and projects to give a facelift to areas where they live.

Society Russian tourist trapped at waterfall rescued Authorities of the central city of Da Nang on October 29 successfully rescued a Russian tourist trapped at Suoi Mo – Khe Ram waterfall in Hoa Vang district.

Society Quang Ninh asked to become international tourism, marine economy hub President Vo Van Thuong urged Quang Ninh to become a dynamic and comprehensive centre, an international tourism and marine economy hub, and the gateway of the northern key economic region and the whole country, while attending a ceremony celebrating the 60th anniversary of the northeastern province on October 28.

Society Union to maintain role as core force of Vietnamese youth in France The Union of Vietnamese Students in France (UEVF) held the 10th congress, for 2023 - 2025, in Paris on October 28 with the participation of 60 delegates from across the European country.