At a market organised by the Red Cross Society of Hoa Binh province in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoa Binh city. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) will host the 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Hanoi from November 20-23.This is the second time the VRC has hosted the quadrennial event, said Nguyen Duc Khai, Chief of the Office of the VRC Central Committee, adding it takes place in the context of Vietnam ’s advanced position and emerging humanitarian issues, especially those regarding climate change, natural disasters and diseases.Themed “Becoming disaster ready in Asia Pacific”, the conference will offer an opportunity to promote the land and people of Vietnam, and enhance development cooperation between the VRC and international partners and organisations and businesses in the country.