Politics Vietnam continues partnering with APEC for regional peace and stability: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that Vietnam will continue partnering with APEC member economies to turn its vision and aspirations into peace, stability and happiness of people in the region.

Politics ASEAN and partners enhance energy cooperation ASEAN Ministers on Energy convened on November 20 where they discussed energy cooperation within the grouping and with partners.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia hope for peace, stability in Libya Vietnam and Indonesia have called on the sides involved in Libya to continue implementing their freshly reached ceasefire agreement and move forwards with elections so that peace and stability will soon be established in the nation.

Politics National conference reviews organisation of Party congresses The Politburo held a national cadres’ conference in Hanoi on November 19 to review the organisation of Party congresses at all levels for the 2020-2025 tenure.