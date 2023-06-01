Culture - Sports Vietnamese Taekwondo fighter beats defending champion at world championships Vietnamese fighter Truong Thi Kim Tuyen made a splash at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan after defeating the defending champion - Daniela Paola Souza of Mexico 2-0 in the women’s 49kg event during the 1/8 finals on May 31.

Culture - Sports Japanese conductor to lead concert in HCM City Internationally acclaimed conductor Honna Tetsuji will lead a concert featuring works by great composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Sergei Rachmaninov at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on June 9.