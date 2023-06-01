Iran, Lebanon land in Phu Tho for 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup’s 2nd qualifying round
Phu Tho (VNA) – The Iranian and Lebanese squads arrived in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho, on June 1 for their participation in the upcoming 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup’s second qualifying round.
Meanwhile, Australian players had their first training session in the locality on the same day. They will play against Lebanon on June 3 as part of the round.
The host Vietnam, who topped Group F of the event’s first qualifying round, will compete in Group A with Australia, Iran and Lebanon in the second qualifier.
As schedule, Vietnam will meet Iran, Lebanon and Australia on June 3, 5, and 7, respectively. The teams will compete in a round-robin. The top two teams in each group, along with the top three teams from last season, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and host Uzbekistan, will compete in the final round next year./.
