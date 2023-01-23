Politics Cuban Ambassador hails significance of Vietnam’s joining UNHRC The presence of developing nations like Vietnam – a country which experienced wars for national liberation in the past and has recently gained remarkable economic achievements – in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is of great significance, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén has stated.

Politics Vietnam working hard to protect, promote human rights Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11, 2022 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Politics Vietnam rising to new position with new desire Vietnam has become a reliable friend and partner as well as a responsible member of the international community over the years. Its immense fortune has created a solid foundation to achieve its goal of rapid and sustainable development in the future.

Politics Party General Secretary extends greetings for Year of the Cat On the occasion of the Year of the Cat 2023, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has delivered remarks offering the best wishes to the Vietnamese at home and abroad as well as people around the world.