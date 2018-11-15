The Italian Cuisine Week (ICW) has returned for the third time to HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

The Italian Cuisine Week (ICW) has returned for the third time to HCM City from November 14 to 29.The General Consul of Italy in HCM City has announced that the ICW framework includes various world events coordinated by 296 diplomatic and consular headquarters worldwide, with Italian Cultural Institutes depicting high-quality food and wine, which is central to the Italian identity and culture.More than 1,000 events are being held around the world during the cuisine week, which aims to represent the importance for the Italian people of their culinary traditions, an essential part of life and a source of inspiration for art and literature.In HCM City, the event will include seminars and conferences, meetings with Italian chefs, food and wine tasting and dinners, commercial promotion programmes, cultural events and much more.Italy will be showcasing the best of its food and wine culture to Vietnam with the use of genuine Italian products.Highlights include the seminars “Learning by Eating (The Italian Way)” and “Triple I Conversation on the Theme of Food Business”, as well as the “Borsa Vini” exhibition at The Reverie Saigon.Many thematic dinners will also be organised under co-operation with restaurants and hotels in the city.The “Taste Italy a Tavola” dinner on Saturday night at Tavola restaurant will offer the culinary experience of travelling through Italy.Chef Mannazu PierFranco of Tavola will share his take on Italian classics in a five-course menu deliberately executed to give clients a taste of each Italian region.Tavola uses the finest Italian produce and the freshest ingredients to produce Chef PierFranco’s Italian staples.The other restaurants joining the event will be the Bamboo Chic Restaurant, The Reverie Saigon’s Romeo and Juliet Restaurant, the Park Hyatt Saigon and the Namo Tuscan Grill. - VNA