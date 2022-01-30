Politics Trade and investment - locomotives for Vietnam – Canada ties Vietnam and Canada have enjoyed robust collaboration ties in the past years. In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul has affirmed that despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, both nations witnessed rosy relations in 2021. Particularly, trade and investment were billed as important locomotives to develop the ties into a new high.

Vietnam - largest Southeast Asian trade partner of Canada: Ambassador The positive relationship between Canada and Vietnam is strong and growing every year, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul told the Vietnam News Agency in an interview on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important festival of the Vietnamese people in a year.

Vietnam sends officers to UN Interim Security Force for Abyei The Ministry of National Defence on January 28 handed over the President's decisions to seven officers who will be sent to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), a mission established by the UN Security Council in 2011 for peacekeeping in Sudan.

Vietnam maintains socio-economic recovery in January: Official The Government's regular meeting on January 28 reviewed drastic and timely actions taken by the National Assembly, the Government and the Prime Minister, which have positively impacted socio-economic development in the first month of this year, heard a press conference later on the same day.