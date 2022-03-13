Japan helps Vietnam build continuous training management system for nurses
A training course on building capacity-based continuous training management system for nurses was opened in Hanoi on March 13 as part of a joint programme between the Vietnam Nurses’ Association (VNA) and Japan’s Itabashi Medical System (IMS).
Attending the course are 18 health workers in charge of managing nursing staff at centrally- and provincially-run hospitals selected to develop a system for continuous training system for nurses on a trial basis.
During the seven-day course, experts from the VNA and IMS will give their opinions on each hospital’s plan for nurses’ continuous training.
IMS Vice President Kitagami Yoko said based on each hospital’s functions and patient database, the course provides guidelines for the trainees to establish a training programme and goals suitable for nurses’ different capacity levels.
IMS operates 139 hospitals and medical facilities that provide high-quality healthcare services and technical support for the development of such training management system./.