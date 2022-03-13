Health Vietnam records 180,558 new COVID-19 cases on March 16 Vietnam recorded 180,558 cases of COVID-19, including six imported ones, in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 15 to 4pm March 16, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Quang Ngai hospitals receive medical supplies from RoK The General Hospital and the Hospital for Children and Women in the central province of Quang Ngai have been received two medical equipment packages worth nearly 1.7 billion VND (74,300 USD) from benefactors of the Republic of Korea (RoK).