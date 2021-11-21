Japanese expert believes in further growing Vietnam-Japan ties
Former General Secretary of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association Ryokichi Motoyoshi (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) - Former General Secretary of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association Ryokichi Motoyoshi, who is currently a legal consultant for Vietnamese people in Japan, has assessed that the relationship between Vietnam and Japan has maintained a good development pace in recent years.
In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Japan from November 22-25, Motoyoshi said that Japan’s provision of a large number of vaccines against COVID-19 for Vietnam manifests the good friendship between the two countries.
Regarding PM Chinh's official visit to Japan this time, Motoyoshi said that Chinh is quite familiar with Japanese politicians and parliamentarians when he used to assume the role as Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group. Last year, Yoshihide Suga, the predecessor of the current PM Fumio Kishida, chose Vietnam as the first destination for his foreign visit after taking office. This time, PM Chinh is the first foreign leader to visit Japan after PM Kishida took office. This clearly reflects the good and increasingly close friendship between Vietnam and Japan, stressed Motoyoshi.
In addition, Chinh's visit comes after Japan has just eased pandemic prevention measures and is gradually resuming socio-economic activities.
Therefore, Motoyoshi expressed his belief that cooperation opportunities between the two countries will be further expanded in the fields of economy, trade and human resources./.