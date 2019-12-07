Japanese film festival opens in Hanoi
The Japanese Film Festival opened on December 6 in Hanoi at National Cinema Centre featuring the nine recent movies.
Musical film Dance With Me is a highlight at the Japanese Film Festival in Hanoi from December 6 to 22. (Photo: japanfoundation)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Japanese Film Festival opened on December 6 in Hanoi at National Cinema Centre featuring the nine recent movies.
The films including comedy, drama, horror, musical, action and animation have been screened from December 6 to 22.
Comedy My Dad is A Heel Wrestler will be screened at the festival opening ceremony.
It is about story of a wrestler who was famous and popular but was forced to retire after a major knee injury.
Musical film Dance With Me will be a highlight of the festival. Directed by Shinobu Yaguchi this year, it screened at international festivals in Toronto and New York. It will be shown on December 10, 14 and 22.
Three animations are Children of the Sea; Lu Over the Wall and Mary and The Witch’s Flower.
Children of the Sea is the latest one telling the story of a teenager girl who has been unable to adapt to her surroundings.
Lu Over the Wall and Mary and The Witch’s Flower were made in 2017.
The first, a completely original theatrical film by director Yuasa Masaaki is about the encounter and separation of a young boy and a young mermaid.
It was made of careful depictions of life and delicate emotional portrayals rendered through animation bursting with briskness and energy.
All the films are screened with Vietnamese and English subtitles.
Tickets are sold at 40,000 VND (roughly 2 USD) and 30,000 VND for students and children.
The Japanese Film Festival is held to raise interest in Japanese films and draw in a larger audience in the ASEAN countries.
The festival has taken place in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia before Vietnam./.
