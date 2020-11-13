Japanese firm invests in big energy project in Khanh Hoa
A corner of Van Phong Economic Zone in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: SGGP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Japanese firm J-Power is taking necessary procedures for the investment of a nearly 3.2 billion USD Van Phong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant project in Van Phong Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.
Representatives of the firm had a working session with Nguyen Tan Tuan, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee, on November 12 to discuss the investment and development of the project
The 3,000MW plant is scheduled to be built in Ninh Thuy industrial park with a total area of about 40 hectares, divided into two phases.
The main raw material for the plant is liquefied gas of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.
According to Tuan, the entire 40 hectares of land that J-Power wants to use for the project has been cleared, and the basic infrastructure is also ready.
He added that Khanh Hoa will report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on the addition of four planning positions for gas turbine power and liquefied gas storage that the provincial People's Committee has chosen, including the project./.