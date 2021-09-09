Japanese firm supports Vietnamese people facing difficulties amid COVID-19
Chairman of Advance Co. Ltd. Satou Takashi has handed over the token of a cash amount to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam to support Vietnamese people facing difficulties in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a ceremony to receive the aid on September 7, Nam thanked the company for the valuable assistance, pledging to use the sum in the most effective manner to support the needy.
The money will be delivered to beneficiaries through the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan under a close watch of the embassy.
The Vietnamese diplomat lauded activities conducted by the Advance Co. Ltd. to help Vietnamese workers and students to access chances to work in Japan, expressing his hope that the firm will continue to assist them during their stay in the country.
Takashi said that the Advance Co. Ltd. was set up in 1995 and mainly operates in the field of telecommunications. Since 2017, it has signed cooperation agreements with more than 10 Vietnamese universities to send Vietnamese students to Japan for apprenticeship and working after they finish their apprentice programmes.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Japan, he said that the company hopes to make contributions to easing difficulties that Vietnamese people in Japan are facing during the pandemic.
Along with the Advance Co. Ltd., many other Japanese companies have offered support to needy Vietnamese people in Japan amid COVID-19 with different forms such as cash, food, and accommodation./