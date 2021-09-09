Society Emergency aid reaches more Vietnamese-Cambodians More Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia have received assistance under Phase 2 of an emergency aid programme for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Russian citizens in Khanh Hoa vote in legislative elections amid COVID-19 Russian nationals in south central Khanh Hoa province on September 9 headed to the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre's coastal branch in Nha Trang beach city to cast their early ballots for seats in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Federal Assembly.

Society Cambodian students affected by COVID-19 in Can Tho receive gifts The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations on September 8 visited and presented gifts to Cambodian students who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City allows food and drink takeaway services The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on September 8 issued a new decision on COVID-19 prevention and control measures as the city continues to stay under the Prime Minister’s restrictive Directive 16 with outbreaks still not properly controlled yet.