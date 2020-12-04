Society Vietnam, Poland foster close friendship The Vietnam – Poland Friendship Association held a gathering in Hanoi on December 4 to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam – Poland diplomatic ties.

Society Thua Thien – Hue takes COVID-19 prevention measures in “new normal” Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Phan Ngoc Tho on December 4 asked for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the locality during the new situation.

Society HCM City conference discusses implementation of global compact for migration A conference on implementing the global compact for safe, orderly, and regular migration (GCM) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 4, after the first one on the theme took place successfully in Hanoi earlier this week.

Society Second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups opens The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups opened in Hanoi on December 4, with the participation of nearly 1,600 delegates.