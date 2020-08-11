Society Da Nang continues social distancing measures The central city of Da Nang, now Vietnam’s major COVID-19 hotspot, will continue with social distancing measures in line with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No 16/CT-TTg dated March 31.

Society Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Quang Nam tightens supervision over COVID-19 pandemic In response to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s order to tighten supervision over the pandemic, the central province of Quang Nam has paid special attention to preventive measures at quarantined areas in the locality.